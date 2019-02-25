Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga Settles Feud With Madonna Celebrating ‘A Star Is Born Win’

Lady Gaga and Madonna have seemingly put their feud to rest, with the two pop stars celebrating Gaga’s Oscar win together on Sunday night.

Gaga was a guest at The Party, the annual post-Oscars bash that Madonna hosts alongside manager Guy Oseary, and during the event, the divas found a moment to snap a portrait together for TIME, effectively squashing any feud rumors with the lighthearted shot.

In the photo, Gaga lays on the ground with one hand pressed to her beaming face, the other holding her new trophy, while Madonna affectionately cradles Gaga’s face in her hand as she looks at the camera.

The party has a strict ban on social media posts, but video footage of the two women posing for their portrait made its way to Twitter and shows the pair holding hands and touching foreheads before they turn to face the camera.

“We were posing!” Gaga says as she and the Material Girl look forward, cheeks touching.

Reported bad blood between Gaga and Madonna began back in 2011, when Gaga was accused of copying Madonna’s “Express Yourself” for her own hit, “Born This Way.” In 2012, Madonna told ABC News that Gaga’s song felt “reductive,” a statement Gaga addressed in her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive,” Gaga said of her fellow singer. “Telling me you think I’m a piece of s—t through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

Still, she praised Madonna, saying, “I admired her always, and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me.”

In 2016, Gaga told Beats Radio 1 that she and Madonna “are very different.”

“We’re very different. I wouldn’t make that comparison at all, and I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna,” she said. “She’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic huge career. Biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.”

Most recently, Madonna seemed to shade Gaga for the latter’s now-infamous “there can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life” quote.

In December, Madge shared a video of herself from the ’80s of herself saying, “If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t,” and while the subject of the two women’s quotes seems to be different, it was immediately assumed that Madonna was making a jab at Gaga with her post.

