Original Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Celebrates 93rd Birthday

The woman who became the face of baby food the world over celebrated her birthday this week. Ann Turner Cook, whose face has adorned the Gerber Baby Food brand for more than 90 years, turned 93 on Wednesday, per The Daily Mail.

Back in 1927, when Cook was only four months old, family friend Dorothy Hope Smith sketched a charcoal image of her. About a year later, the sketch was sent to Gerber after a nation-wide call for images to be used in advertising their baby food and other products. The drawing of Cook was selected, which would go on to be the company’s official trademark in 1931.

The company also wished their brand-defining model a happy birthday via their Instagram account. “For over 90 years, it’s been our pleasure to welcome countless babies to our ever-growing Gerber family,” the caption read.

“I can’t think of anything nicer than to be a symbol for babies,” said Cook. “And that’s what I think I became.”

As far as her image’s enduring popularity after almost a century, Cook believes it’s because “it reminds them of their own babies.”

“Everybody says, my baby or my grandchild looks like the Gerber baby,” said Cook. “And it doesn’t matter the ethnicity. And I say, ‘Yes, I’m sure they do!’”

Gerber CEO Marylin Knox agreed, saying that “You don’t even have to have the word Gerber on it. That face is honored as we’re doing the best for our child.”

It wasn’t until the 1950s that Cook was finally paid a lump sum for the use of her likeness, which she’d previously told CBS News was “enough to make a down payment on a modest house and to buy a first car.” While she knew at a young age it was her image on their products, she kept her identity a secret until 1978. Prior to that, her anonymity helped fuel speculation that the drawing was of a young Elizabeth Taylor or Humphrey Bogart.

Now a great-grandmother herself, Cook made her living teaching literature and writing for 26 years, eventually retiring in 1989.

Gerber also made headlines last year when Lucas Warren became the first Gerber Spokesbaby with Down syndrome, netting him a $50,000 prize as well as being featured on the company’s social media.