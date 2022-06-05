Ann Turner Cook, Original Gerber Baby, Dead at 95

✖

Ann Turner Cook, the model for the original Gerber baby logo, has passed away. Gerber made the announcement on its official Instagram account on Friday, revealing few details about Cook's death. She was 95 years old, and it has been over 9 decades since she was sketched for the baby food logo.

Cook was just five months old when artist Dorothy Hope Smith sketched her face, and neither of them knew that this drawing would become one of the most iconic logos of the 20th century. She was born in 1926 and the sketch was adopted as Gerber's logo in 1931. The company posted a tribute to Cook and the entirety of her life, most of which had little to do with her time as a baby food icon.

"Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago," the post read. "Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann's family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her."

Cook became Gerber's logo completely by accident, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The company held a contest in 1928 to find an image of a baby's face that would serve as a good logo. It selected Smith's sketch of Cook from among all the submissions, but it kept Cook's identity a secret from the public.

Over the years, many people came to assume that the sketch showed a famous person as an infant. In the late 1970s, Gerber had some fun with these rumors by holding a poll to see what the most popular guesses were. Among them were Elizabeth Taylor and Bob Dole. Finally, Gerber revealed Cook's identity in 1978, according to a report by CBS News.

Cook herself grew up to become an English teacher and a novelist, writing mystery stories. She lived and worked in Tampa, Florida. She spoke about her unique brand of fame in 1998 during an interview with The Associated Press, saying: "If you're going to be a symbol for something, what could be more pleasant than a symbol for baby food?"