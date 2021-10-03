‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Breaks off Engagement

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning will no longer be walking down the aisle, at least with Anne Cline. TMZ reports that the couple, who announced their engagement in August, have called it quits. The former couple was rumored to be dating back in March 2021.

Apparently, Manning was not sold on getting married. Sources told the media outlet that Manning said yes to Cline’s proposal because she felt put on the spot and blindsided by Cline getting on bended knee. Cline, a singer, and songwriter, stopped in the middle of her performance in Florida to ask for Manning’s hand in marriage.

Cline is a musician who leads the band Cline Street. She tours often and is successful in her own right. She’s 11 years younger than Manning, who was 42 at the time of the proposal. Manning’s rep told TMZ of the engagement: “It was the easiest YES I ever said!”

But it wasn’t enough to keep the relationship booming. Manning reportedly tried working it out to no avail. Ultimately, Manning didn’t feel she was in the best relationship and ultimately walked away. Speculation of the two being broken up began spreading in September when they stopped following each other on social media.

Manning has reportedly moved on and is in a new relationship. Sources say she’s already seeing someone new, who is reportedly a man who works on set in the production department. The report notes that he’s the guy in the driver’s seat in an Instagram post Manning posted recently.

Manning has been open about her sexual preferences. She’s stated that she prefers men and does not identify as a lesbian, despite her history of dating women. Manning has had long relationships with both men and women. She’s never been married before and it appears Cline was her first engagement, at least publicly.