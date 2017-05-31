Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour Due to Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John announced Tuesday that she is postponing next month’s tour dates in the U.S. and Canada due to breast cancer developments. In her social media announcement, Newton-John said that the back pain that caused her to initially postpone the first half of her tour “has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.



The announcement went on to read that she is “confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows” after undergoing natural wellness treatments as well as a short course of photon radiation therapy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said Tuesday.

The singer helped raise funds to build the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia in 2008.

Newton-John’s announcement also encourages ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts to contact venues directly about refunds. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted on her website in “the coming weeks.”

The 68-year-old Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction.

In a span of nearly 40 years, Newton-John has recorded almost 30 albums. During the early ’70s, the singer-songwriter earned recognition from the ACM Awards, named as the Most Promising Female Vocalist and subsequently, Top Female Vocalist.

In 1974, the CMA Awards recognized her as Female Vocalist of the Year. In that same year, Newton-John earned a Grammy for Female Vocal Country.

Photo Credit: Getty / Imelda Michalczyk