Olivia Munn Pokes Fun at Aaron Rodgers Split, Claps Back at Haters

Olivia Munn trolled her fans after they were quick to judge her for a recent Instagram post.

The actress shared a photo on Monday with a friend wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat following her split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After receiving some hate for the post, Munn didn’t let it affect her and made sure to get the last laugh.

BFF A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

In the original photo, Munn posed with her comedian friend Nick Swardson and captioned the snap, “BFF.” The X:Men Apocalypse star’s followers pointed out the comedian’s hat.

“Ok I like the revenge by being best friends w a Vikings fan lol,” one user wrote, as another added: “Riiip Aaron Rodgers that dudes got a Viking cap lmao.”

Instead of ignoring the comments, Munn responded with a slight change to the original post by photoshopping her ex-boyfriend’s body next to Swardson’s on the comedian’s hat. “I should’ve asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat,” Munn wrote on Wednesday. “(Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.)”

I should’ve asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat. (Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.) A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

The former couple parted ways in April after three years of dating.

At the time, a source revealed that complicated family dynamics contributed to their split. “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family,” the insider revealed to Us Weekly. “They think she’s controlling.”

Rodgers has apparently moved on with soccer player Marie Margolius, and the actress is allegedly hurt and “in pieces,” according to an OK! Magazine source.

