Olivia Jade Reportedly Knew About Mom Lori Loughlin’s Half-Million-Dollar Bribes to USC

Since the college admissions scandal first broke in March, the question had remained of whether the children of the parents involved knew about the lengths taken to get them admitted to some of the nation’s top colleges. Some of the children involved have spoken out and said they had no idea about their parents’ plans, and some parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have stated that their children were in no way informed about the scheme.

In the months following the scandal, Lori Loughlin and her family have refrained from making any public statements after the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity set up by William “Rick” Singer in order to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California by designating the girls as crew recruits when neither of them actually rowed crew.

According to Us Weekly, Olivia Jade was fully aware of the steps her parents took to get her admitted into USC.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” a source said. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Last week, reports surfaced stating that the 19-year-old was hoping to return to USC.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source told Us Weekly. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

A second source claimed that Olivia Jade is “hoping” the university believes she actually wants to return.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” the source said. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

In the wake of the scandal, the YouTuber was heavily criticized for an August 2018 video in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

Olivia Jade added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

Following the backlash, she posted another video in which she apologized for her statement and said that she was “grateful” for the opportunity to attend college.

Loughlin and Mossimo were arrested and released on bond after the scheme was revealed and both have since been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The duo is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix