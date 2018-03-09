O.J. Simpson’s Book Publisher Spills Huge Detail About Nicole Brown’s Murder

The infamous question has followed O.J. Simpson for over 20 years — but he reportedly admitted to the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman while he was writing his book, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, a book that hypothetically recounts the story of Simpson committing the murders of Brown and Ron Goldman.

In a clip from the upcoming TV special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Simpson had his lawyer call Judith Regan, the woman who published his book, and said flat-out that Simpson killed his ex-wife and Goldman.

“I received a phone call from an attorney that said O.J. was ready to confess. And actually, I thought it was some kind of a scam and didn’t believe him and I thought, ‘this guy’s a lunatic.’ But I took his number and said I’d call him back,” Regan said in the clip from the special.

Regan continued, “The next day I called him back and he said he was willing to do it and the only condition he had was that he didn’t want to call the book I Did It, he wanted to put an “if” in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn’t face his children and he couldn’t tell them that he had done it. That was the way it was portrayed to me.”

Regan says she went on to conduct the 2006 interview with Simpson in which he “confessed” to the crimes.

In another clip from the soon-to-air interview, Simpson stresses that this is “difficult” for him to speak about, and he thoroughly expresses that his words are all merely “hypothetical,” as shared by TMZ.

After clarifying that he understands viewers will “feel whatever way they’re gonna feel” about the ensuing conversation, Simpson mentions a man named Charlie (presumed to be a false moniker in the event that it represents someone in real life).

He then goes on to say that “Charlie” told him about something happening at Brown’s house that had to “stop.” The clip ends here, as to entice viewers to tune in when the special airs Sunday on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

A few months ago, Cuba Gooding Jr. shared some words of wisdom for Simpson, warning, “You’re gonna have to be held accountable.”

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Gooding Jr. as he was exiting an L.A. restaurant and filled him in on Simpson’s recent altercation in Las Vegas where he got into a fight with a bartender.

The 49-year-old actor shared some wise words to live by. “You just gotta live a pure life. Be accountable. Look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘That’s the person that I started this career with and hopefully that’ll be the same person I end up as,’ ” he said.

Gooding Jr. famously portrayed the ex-football player in the FX drama The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. That performance even earned him an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award nomination at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When asked if he ever met Simpson, Gooding Jr. joked, “No. I just saw his tweets saying my head wasn’t big enough to play him.”