‘OITNB’ Star Taryn Manning Says She’s ‘Not Suicidal’ After Concerning Instagram Post

Orange Is the New Black fans can rest easy. Star Taryn Manning assured the public she’s not suicidal following a concerning post on Instagram.

The actress, who has appeared in the Netflix Original Series since it premiered in 2013, told a concerned friend on Instagram that she is “not suicidal,” according to Too Fab. Manning, 40, admitted that she’s struggling with something right now, but said there’s no need to worry.

“I will call you when I feel like I can talk,” the actress wrote on social media. “I am not suicidal, I am disappointed and heartbroken how little people care for other humans.”

She confirmed with The Blast, “I’m not suicidal.”

“I would never hurt myself,” Manning said.

Her comments come after she said she was “crying for help” in an earlier post on the social media site. Manning accused her “‘team’ of agents, managers and lawyers” of sitting back and doing nothing when she needed them most. The post was shared early Thursday morning, and mentioned “cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life.”

She ended the lengthy message, which was accompanied by a photo of her and her co-stars, with an assurance that she wasn’t considering suicide.

“I hope you’re happy, you know who you are. [And] you have a RO you violate dailyand the other one you’re a disgrace. And no I am not Suicidal,” Manning wrote. “You wish. I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down.”

The post prompted concern from fans and friends alike. One person commented, saying, “Babe I tried to text you are you OK.” Manning responded with a simple, “no.” Another commenter claimed they could relate to the sentiment.

“I’m sorry no one cares. They only care when you’re ok. [love],” Manning responded.

According to her initial Instagram post, Manning missed the premiere of Orange is the New Black on Monday because of the issues going on in her personal life. She did not say exactly what’s going on with her, but did say that it was “uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with.”

The actress claimed she had been “crying for help.”

Manning has played Tiffany Doggett, better known as Pennsatucky, on Orange Is the New Black for six seasons. She will also appear in the upcoming season, which is due to premiere on Netflix this Friday.

It’s unclear if the issue Manning alluded to is related to someone involved with Orange Is the New Black or something else.