‘OITNB’ Star Mackenzie Phillips Shares What Demi Lovato Needs to Recover

Mackenzie Phillips says Demi Lovato needs space to recover after her apparent overdose.

The Orange Is The New Black star, a recovering addict herself, talked about the singer’s recent struggles with sobriety, as well as what works for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It may be difficult and it may cause some issues, but you’re talking about someone’s life,” Phillips told PEOPLE. “You’re not talking about a bread-winner; you’re talking about a human being who is struggling with a real, real problem.”

She added, “And so people need to just let her do her thing and get well.”

The actress, best known for her teen roles in One Day at a Time and American Graffiti, insisted it was possible to remain in showbusiness and still get the help she needs.

“It’s a full time job, and it’s something you have to be mindful of all the time,” she added. “But you can certainly be clean and sober and work and have a life and be a mom… you can do anything.”

“My active addiction limited what I could do, and now I’m free to do whatever I want; because I found out that my recovery is portable, I just take it with me everywhere I go,” Phillips continued.

The 58-year-old, who admitted she’d been to rehab “more than several” times, according to DailyMail, said the myth of moderation was just that — a myth — or it was in her case at least.

“Not for this girl, absolutely not. It never worked for me, I thought I could drink… No. I can’t,” she said. “I can’t speak for anybody else, but I certainly know abstinence is the key.”

Lovato made headlines last Tuesday after she was rushed to the hospital following being found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. Over a week later, the singer is still hospitalized facing complications from the incident, but is expected to recover fully.

“Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend,” a source said earlier this week. “She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

What caused Lovato’s overdose is not yet known. Lovato reportedly refused to tell medical professional what substance she was on at the time of her hospitalization. Unverified reports have claimed either heroin or a methamphetamine caused the overdose.

The singer is expected to return to rehab and continue to her recovery after she’s discharged from the hospital.