'Officer' Don Kennedy, Favorite Local Children's Show Host, Dead at 93

Longtime Atlanta entertainer Don Kennedy, best known as the host of Officer Don and The Popeye Club, is dead. The actor is reported to have passed due to complications from dementia sparked by a stroke in 2015, confirmed by his daughter to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kennedy joined WSB-TV after serving in the military, serving as a staff announcer and news anchor for the network before becoming Officer Don in 1956. Kennedy would host the local children's show for 13 successful years. The Popeye Club would revolve around live studio segments between Popeye cartoon episodes, becoming one of the most popular in the nation at the time.

Rest in peace to the amazing Don Kennedy. Don passed on the 29th of June at the age of 93.



Known to us as Assisted Living Dracula, Vegetable Man, Lance, and seen throughout the Terror Phone short films. Also Tansit on SGC2C & Marlon on Brak Show. Thanks for the laughs, Don. pic.twitter.com/MJYkz28W7Z — Dancing Is Forbidden Podcast (@AquaTeenPod) July 1, 2023

According to Deadline, live audience appearances for children during the taping of episodes were popular enough that the list was reserved a year in advance at the time. Kennedy ended up inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Silver Circle Award, and the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.

Younger audiences might remember Kennedy from his numerous appearances for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Longtime network fixture Andy Merrill posted a few memories and tributes to Kennedy, including some spotlight on his Aqua Teen Hunger Force cameos.

The former voice of Brak at first retweeted a post about Kennedy and his Cartoon Network resume. Kennedy appeared as Assisted Living Dracula and Vegetable Man in some of Master Shake's favorite shows and movies on TV, he voiced Lance, Meatwad's "duck" crafted from beer bottles, trash, and used condoms, and also voiced Tansit on Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Marlon on The Brak Show.

"It was always a pleasure working with Don. I'm really sad. All condolences to his family. RIP, my friend," Merrill wrote above the retweet. "It was always amazing to me that I got to work with such an icon. I didn't grow up in Atlanta, but I always hold old school tv kid show hosts in high regard. It was an honor and privilege, sir. RIP."