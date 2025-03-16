O.J. Simpson’s Estate Rejects Kim Kardashian’s Bid to Buy Late Father’s Bible

Kim Kardashian may be able to buy herself pretty much anything, but not from O.J. Simpson’s estate. The SKIMS founder recently bid on a bible her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., inscribed for Simpson, his longtime friend, amid Simpson’s legal troubles for the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and Ronald Goldman.

The bid was denied. Kardashian bid $15,000 on the bible, which is up for auction. Us Weekly reports the bible gifted to Simpson, who died last year, the day after the football player was arrested in 1994 in connection to the murders. Simpson was acquitted in 1995. Kardashian reinstated his law license to join Simpson’s defense team, along with Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran (who led the defense), F. Lee Bailey, Alan Dershowitz, Barry Scheck, Peter Neufeld, and Carl E. Douglas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim, 44, contacted Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, trying to buy the bible. LaVergne says her request was denied as there were already contracts in place with the court to auction the bible off and it would cost more to contest the contract than Kim was offering to pay for the item.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” LaVergne told People, per Us Weekly. “That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

“Kim can bid on it online,” LaVergne added. “She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows.”

Kardashian Sr. reportedly wrote a handwritten message in the bible, which reads: “O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.”

Kardashian Sr. died in September, 2003, weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59 at the time. Simpson died at the age of 76 from prostate cancer in April, 2024.