Nikki Bella Kicks Back With Cocktails and Wine After Split From John Cena

Nikki Bella is unwinding from what just might be her most exhausting week ever with a well-earned glass of wine.

The Total Divas personality and WWE star announced last week that she and fiancé John Cena had called off their wedding and their relationship after six years together. Since then, she’s been keeping things relatively positive on her social media, including a slideshow of what looked like a great time with sister Brie Bella at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

“Sometimes you can’t explain what you see in wine. It’s just the way it takes you to a place where no one else can….” she captioned a slideshow of the day’s festivities with a slew of emojis.

Sister Brie has been by her twin’s side pretty constantly since the end of her engagement.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Brie opened up about her sister’s breakup and where she’ll go from here.

“She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie said. “She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that.”

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” she continued. “They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Brie confirmed the split will be largely documented in the upcoming seasons of their reality series Total Bellas.

“I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it’s my twin. I want to protect her from everything,” Brie said. “This has been the hardest season to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do.

“John and Nicole allow the fans to see some very personal conversations, that to be honest, I was mind blown about. [Husband] Brian and I both said, ‘I don’t think we’d allow them to see those conversations’ but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they’re at today and see that unravel.”

Bella and Cena announced their split via an Instagram statement on April 15.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Photo credit: Instagram/Nikki Bella