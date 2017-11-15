Nikki Bella Says Kids Are ‘Not in the Cards’ for Her and John Cena

The Total Divas twins admit that baby fever is strong amongst them, but only one sister plans to give in.

Newly engaged Nikki Bella isn’t looking to be a mom now — or ever, she says.

“I will admit [my niece] Birdie, she’s just so amazingly cute [and] she does give me baby fever, but like shoot, I’ve already done so much therapy to not want a kid,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “But I mean, she gives me baby fever, but that’s not in the cards for me.”

The WWE personality echoed that decision to Fox News earlier this year.

“As of now no babies,” she said. “I think you get to a point in your life and I’ve chosen a career. It’s not like a selfish thing but I just can’t imagine being a mom and fitting that in.”

Her fiance, WWE champion John Cena, is on the same page when it comes to expanding their family, Bella said.

“So, for a while, he didn’t want kids and I did — and now I’ve kind of turned the same page as him. It took a lot of therapy, but we’re there!” she added.

Instead, Bella and Cena are busy planning their wedding after he proposed inside the ring at WrestleMania in April.

Meanwhile, sister Brie Bella has her hands full with 6-month-old daughter Birdie, who has only given her and husband Daniel Bryan the urge for more babies.

“I do [want more kids]. I told Bryan after I make my comeback we can start trying for baby No. 2,” she said.

Brie took a break from her WWE career to carry Birdie, then get her body back in shape for the physical sport. But Bryan is itching to expand their family to four sooner than his wife can handle.

“He wants to try when Birdie is literally 9 months. I was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ ” Brie said of her husband. “He and his sister are so close in age, so it’s definitely sooner than later, but I was like, ‘Let me make my comeback and enjoy a little time’ and then yes, baby no. 2 for sure.”

And though Nikki Bella claims kids aren’t in the cards for her, sister Brie finds that hard to believe just yet.

“We never know,” she said. “We all heard John say how many times he was not going to marry you.”