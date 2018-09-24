Nikki Bella Reveals She No Longer Speaks to John Cena

Nikki Bella claims that her relationship with John Cena is over for good this time, telling Entertainment Tonight that she does not speak to her ex at all anymore.

Bella caught up with reporters at the iHeart Radio Music Festival over the weekend, where she was arm in arm with her twin sister, Brie. Of course, journalists had to ask what her status is with Cena these days, considering the roller coaster ride year they have had. However, Bella’s answer was more or less dismissive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How are you and John?” the outlet’s Lauren Zima asked. “Do you talk? Do you text at all? how are things.”

“We don’t,” Bella said simply. “He’s doing him and I’m doing me.”

The couple had two major splits this year, calling off engagements both times. They were set to get married back in the spring, though Bella ultimately decided that she was not prepared to commit to someone with such different views on parenting from her.

They reconciled when Cena said that he wanted to have children after all, but when it came time to plan the wedding, Bella had an ominous feeling about Cena’s long absence. The wrestler was overseas filming a movie, and she worried that their disparate lifestyle would make for a rocky marriage.

Zima also asked Bella about recent rumors that she was back to dating again — something that the wrestler was quick to dismiss.

“I made a joke about dating Netflix and black licorice, and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” she clarified. “I was like, ‘No I said Netflix and black licorice and [was boring]’… it’s not what people expect.”

As for any real romance in her life, Bella said that she is not rushing to get back into a relationship.

“I have to admit, I am single but I’m not ready for mingling yet,” she confessed. “I mean, I don’t know.”

“You’ve got to find yourself first,” Brie chimed in.

“I do,” Bella agreed.

Finding herself includes a packed work schedule coming up, as she and Brie also discussed with Zima. The eighth season of Total Divas premiered last week, and the twin sisters are simultaneously filming the fourth season of their spin-off reality show, Total Bellas.

“I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” Bella concluded. “Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”