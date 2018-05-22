Source: Nikki Bella and John Cena Are ‘Basically Back Together’

Nikki Bella and John Cena are reportedly back together roughly a month after splitting.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE on Monday “they’re basically back together.”

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” the source said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

The two had initially been dating for five years before Cena proposed to her in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. The two were originally supposed to get married in early May, but Bella announced their breakup on April 15 via Instagram.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

The two were spotted together again on Saturday.

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken,” the source said.

The source went on to say that Cena had been in constant contact with Bella since the split.

“They never stopped talking,” the source said. “Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

One of the big reasons for the breakup was reportedly that Cena was against having children, something Bella was serious about wanting. The 16-time world champion has reportedly changed his stance.

“He has poured his heart out to her, and she was more than ready to take him back once she heard what she needed to hear. He’s been saying and doing all the right things,” the source said. “They’ve made it through something like this, so they feel now like really, their commitment is stronger than ever and they’re coming out the other side.”

The two are now in no hurry to tie the knot, and Bella plans on moving back in with Cena.

“She’ll move back in with him eventually, for sure. But there’s no rush. They know they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together,” the source said. “This time next year they’ll be married, for sure. And then there will be a baby.”

The latest season of Total Bellas, which captured the duration of the breakup, aired its first episode on the E! Network on Sunday night.