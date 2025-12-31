Nikki Bella Fuels Rumors She’s Dating a 22-Year-Old NFL Star

Nikki Bella continues to fuel rumors that she’s dating 22-year-old NFL player Cooper DeJean with her social media activity.

The WWE star, who also goes by Nikki Garcia, shared a video on Instagram over the weekend of her walking into the Philadelphia Eagles stadium while wearing a jersey featuring the cornerback’s name.

“Walking into Sunday like….” she captioned the video, adding eagle and flame emojis. “Been there, WON that.” Garcia then turned off the comments on her post.

The wrestler, 42, first sparked rumors that she was seeing the Eagles player with a post shared earlier this month. While exploring Lincoln Financial Field, Garcia posed for a smiling shot in front of DeJean’s locker, and the Total Bellas alum also made sure to include footage of her partying with the football player in her upload.

“So blessed for the people around me, new friends and old, who make life so special and fun,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans have also noticed that DeJean and Garcia both follow each other on Instagram and have been spotted “liking” and commenting on each other’s posts.

Cooper Dejean of the Philadelphia Eagles after game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In 2024, Garcia filed for divorce from her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, after two years of marriage. The two share 5-year-old son Matteo.

In October, Nikki revealed on The Nikki & Brie Show, which she co-hosts with twin sister Brie Garcia, that she had “made out with” someone following a dinner she had with a mystery man, but earlier this month, she revealed she had not been intimate with or kissed anyone in “a really long time.”

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” she said on the Dec. 18 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, [or even thought] of kissing.”

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s, like, kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night. Do I know how to kiss?” she continued, joking, “I’m about to make out with my pillow to make sure I still got it.”