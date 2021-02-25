Nicole Kidman Is Unrecognizable in Childhood Throwback Photo

✖

Nicole Kidman was feeling nostalgic on Wednesday, using Instagram to share a throwback photo with her followers. The Oscar winner began her two-photo post with a snap of herself as a young girl, wearing a green dress as she looked at the camera, her hair red in the vintage shot.

Kidman's next photo was a current-day selfie, which she snapped up close to the camera with curls falling in front of her face. "Little Nic," she wrote with an arrow emoji pointing to "Big Nic." "Beautiful then, and now," one follower declared, while another commented, "Still looking beautiful as always." A third declared, "Redheads unite."

Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, has also shared a few unrecognizable throwback photos, posting a photo of himself performing at age 9 in 2019. A young Urban stood on stage holding a guitar, dressed in a white appliquéd outfit that matched those of his bandmates and sporting a long bowl cut. "9 years old singing San Antonio Stroll !!!!!" he wrote at the time. Kidman and Urban are currently in Australia with their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, who are around the same age their parents were in the throwback shots.

"They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram," Kidman previously told Vanity Fair of parenting her daughters. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries." She also discussed her daughters' interests, sharing that she doesn't want to try and push Sunday and Faith in any one direction. "You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized," she said. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me."

Speaking to Glamour UK in late 2020, the Big Little Lies star shared that social distancing has been hard for her daughters. Explaining that Sunday and Faith were already used to remote learning because of the family's typically busy travel schedule, Kidman shared that "the social distance has been very difficult for them." "They are working through the emotions," she said. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."