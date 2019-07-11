Nicole Kidman Reveals Photo of Her First Dog Ever

Nicole Kidman is officially a dog mom! The actress introduced fans to the newest addition to her family on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she had gotten a dog for the first time in her life. The actress’ new best friend is a small dog with curly caramel-colored fur, and she introduced the adorable canine to her followers with a photo of herself holding the animal in the air as the pup planted a kiss on his Kidman’s forehead.

“My first puppy… actually my first dog,” the Oscar winner captioned the adorable shot. “Been waiting my whole life for this!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kidman’s friends and fans were just as excited as she was about her new addition, with Isla Fisher writing: “So cute!”

“[Oh my God],” commented Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, while her bandmate Kimberly Schlapman added, “You’re gonna have a friend for life!” The Instagram account for Doug the pug also wondered if the famous pet could have a play date with Kidman’s new dog, to which we say, please make this happen.

One fan wondered, “I don’t know if I’m happier for Nicole Kidman getting a dog or for the dog that’s getting a Nicole Kidman.”

“Congratulations on being owned by a pet,” joked another.

Kidman’s new pup joins the two daughters she shares with husband Keith Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The pair rarely share photos of their girls on social media, but Kidman offered fans a quick glimpse of her youngest children this week when she shared a photo of the girls in Paris to celebrate Sunday’s 11th birthday.

The Big Little Lies star posted a shot of her daughters taken from the back, with the two sisters standing inside a building just in front of a massive clock.

“Happy Birthday darling Sunday,” Kidman wrote along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #Paris.

Kidman also opened up about her daughters during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, sharing a few of the parental guidelines she imposes.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she said. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

While both girls are musical — Sunday plays the piano and Faith the violin — and Sunday and her friends recently filmed their own hospital drama, their mom isn’t sure whether either one will eventually enter the entertainment industry.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” she said. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniele Venturelli