Nicole Kidman Expresses Her Gratitude in Thanksgiving Photo

Nicole Kidman took a moment to share a Thanksgiving message with fans on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a glowing photo of herself getting outdoors in her native Australia. The Oscar winner shared a selfie she snapped on a sunny day in Byron Bay, posting a shot of herself happily looking up at the clouds where the sun was peeking through.

"Happy #Thanksgiving!" she wrote in her caption. "Thinking of family and friends with love and gratitude." Kidman is currently in Australia filming her upcoming television show Nine Perfect Strangers, which is based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. Kidman plays Masha, the Russian director of a wellness retreat that turns out to give its guests more than they bargained for. The 53-year-old's family is in Australia with her, including her and husband Keith Urban's two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Kidman opened up about how her family has been coping in 2020, sharing that social distancing has been "very difficult" for her daughters.

Explaining that Sunday and Faith were already used to remote learning because of the family's typically busy travel schedule, Kidman shared that "the social distance has been very difficult" for the two. "They are working through the emotions," she said. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."

Urban has traveled between Australia and Nashville for various events including the ACM Awards and his recent album release, and Kidman shared that her sister moved in with her to help out along with three of her kids.

"I love being around children and we've got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back (to Nashville) to release his album," she said. "So, my sister moved in to help me while I'm filming, and we have three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us. It's just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy. It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, ‘I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn't have to become a massive weight.'"