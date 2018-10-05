Nicki Minaj Shades Cardi B With New Merch Line

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has reached a whole new level, as Minaj is now shading Cardi with her new merch line.

Minaj recently dropped the “Nicki Stopped My Bag” line, with backpacks, shirts and jackets featuring the tagline.

The name of the line is a reference to a statement that Cardi released following an altercation the two got into while they were both attending the same Harper’s Bazaar’s event during New York Fashion Week in early September.

According to reports, Cardi allegedly approached a table where Minaj was seated very aggressively and people from Minaj’s entourage responded by reacting aggressively in return.

This reportedly made Cardi furious and she then began to try and attack Minaj.

Cardi B & Rah Ali of Nicki Minaj’s Camp got into a scuffle at Harper’s Bazaar’s NYFW party tonight. pic.twitter.com/jI5BOGs14T — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKposts) September 8, 2018

Following the altercation, Cardi released a statement on her Instagram account, calling Minaj out for the perceived slights that set her off in the first place.

“I’ve let a lot of s— slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat,” she wrote. “You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—in with them! I let you talk big s— about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!”

View this post on Instagram PERIOD. A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 7, 2018 at 9:21pm PDT

Cardi eventually admitted that the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back” that pushed her to her boiling point was a comment that Cardi allegedly made about her and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kulture.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—in off!” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper added. “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! B—es talk all that s— in they raps but in real life they p—!! This s— really is for entertainment!!”

At this time, Cardi does not appear to have commented in Minaj’s new merchandise line, but it is likely only a matter of time before she does.