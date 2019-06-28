Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Fans Think so After Her Latest Tweet About ‘No Alcohol’

Fans are thinking that rapper Nicki Minaj might be pregnant, after her latest tweet about drinking “no alcohol.” The star was recently a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and as part of her appearance she and Fallon took a trip to Red Lobster. The rapper worked there before becoming famous, and during their dinner she had what appeared to be a cocktail on the table by her.

Minaj — who recently obtained a marriage license with her boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty — has since taken to Twitter to clarify that she was drinking iced tea, not alcohol.

Following her explanation, many are thinking that she could be pregnant, with one person tweeting back, “Yas the queen is pregnant I am so happy for her.”

For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass. No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date. ☺️ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

“WE KNOW YOU ARE PREGNANT BECAUSE HE HAS BOUGHT THE ROCK!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“So are we all invited to the baby shower orrrrrrr what,” someone else said.

Mhmmm🤔 either she trolling and wants us to think shes pregnant because shes really drunk🤣or she really is PREGNANT‼️ (pls be the last option🙏🏽 w/a girl preferably) — S E X A T R O N👑 (@barbz_takeover) June 28, 2019

“Even if you are ‘pregnant’ so what we will be happy for you & the only ones that ain’t happy for you… well they’re just HATERSSS! & you still will be fine af,” one other user tweeted.

“We know you preggo sis, we just waiting for your announcement,” a fifth person stated.

Idk rather to be happy or sad if you pregnant😩because I’m deciding between you finally having a mini you and seeing not you on tour this year if you pregnant 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/yQb6ttIayw — Dory (@DoryTM) June 28, 2019

Minaj revealed the news of her marriage plans during a radio interview last week, saying, “We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Notably, at the time, Minaj also stated that she was not pregnant, but that her “end goal” was to have a child with Petty.

Minaj recently released her newest single, “Megatron,” with plans to put out a new album soon. She will also be going on tour with Chris Brown this summer.