Nicki Minaj Poses Nude for Her 39th Birthday

Nicki Minaj celebrated her birthday in her birthday suit! In honor of her 39th birthday on Wednesday, the “Anaconda” singer stripped bare and posed in her birthday suit for a trio of nude photos she shared with her Instagram followers. The “Beez In The Trap” rapper captioned the gallery, “Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy,” a reference to Tony Montana’s famous line in the 1983 film Scarface, which she has referenced in several of her songs.

In the first of the three photos, the 39-year-old musician left little to the imagination as she stripped down a strappy thong. With one hand covering her breasts, Minaj held a birthday cake in the other as she struck a pose for the camera. In the second image, the Grammy nominee sat on a giant teddy bear, her pink hair matching the pink backdrop. In the final photo, Minaj once again held the birthday cake, though this time she leaned towards the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series of images was met with an outpouring of happy birthday messages from Minaj’s followers, with one person writing, “you really said, ‘Let em eat CAKE!’ Happy Birthday Nicki, cheers to another year of health, wealth, & winning.” Somebody else commented, “now his is what a birthday photo should look like.” A third follower took to the comments section to wish a “happy birthday to the queen of hip hop,” a message they shared alongside a series of three fire emojis.

Amid the flurry of birthday messages, Minaj returned to the social media platform later in the day with a message of gratitude for her fans for their continued support. Sharing a video showcasing their message of support and other clips throughout her career, she wrote, “My fans said I never come online on my bday. I made it my business today to change that this year. Love you guys so much.”

Minaj celebrated her birthday just two months after she helped her son, whom she sweetly refers to as “Papa Bear,” ring in his first birthday with a lavish Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party. Sharing images from the festivities online, Minaj wrote of the special occasion, “Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you.”