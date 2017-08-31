Nicki Minaj Rocked the VMAs in a Pink Leather Bodysuit

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share a photo of the pink leather bodysuit she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards, and it is certainly form-fitting.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

In the photo, Minaj can be seen standing in the “red carpet” area, posing for photos in her outfit.

The outfit hugged so tightly that you can see the outlines of her kneecaps.

This was clearly one of the more memorable outfits at this years VMA show.

Earlier this year, Minaj surprised fans by sharing a photo that depicted her cuddling up with another rapper on Instagram.

In the photo, Minaj and fellow rapper Nas are snuggling with one another in a restaurant booth.

“Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas #NickiMiNAS,” Minaj captioned the photo.

Taking a cue from his potential new main squeeze, Nas reposted the photo and added, “Straight Outta Queens! #Repost @nickiminaj.”

Earlier this year, Minaj split from her long-time boyfriend, Meek Mill, who is also a rapper, after Mill started a beef with Minaj’s good friend Drake that didn’t show Mill in the best light.

Nas, on the other hand, has kept his romantic relationships private ever since he went through a messy split in 2010 from his wife Kelis, who is also a performer.