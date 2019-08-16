Nicki Minaj Changes Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj‘s Twitter followers may have done a double take when they saw her latest tweets, as the rapper has officially changed her display name on the social media platform from “Ms. Minaj” to “Mrs. Petty” in a nod to her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Minaj and Petty have either already married or are planning to walk down the aisle very soon, and Minaj’s name change seems to be adding more fuel to the fire.

The rapper has not commented on her social media switch-up, but she did share on her Queen Radio show on Aug. 12 that she had filed for a marriage license.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she revealed. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” she added.

Minaj is no stranger to changing her Twitter name, as she’s previously gone by “Queen,” “Chun-Li” and other monikers in order to promote her current projects. This time, though, it appears her name change is more personal than business.

TMZ reported that Minaj and Petty, a music executive, got a marriage license earlier this month at a Beverly Hills courthouse. The outlet adds that several of the couple’s friends flew to Los Angeles that same week, but a wedding was not confirmed to have taken place. A source said that when they do marry, Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj, will go by Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Minaj and Petty began dating in 2018 and took their relationship to Instagram in December. They’ve since frequently appeared on social media together and even sparked marriage rumors in March when Minaj referred to Petty as her husband on Queen Radio.

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said.

