Nickelodeon Star Arrested in Connection to Burglary

Former Nickelodeon star Chris O’Neal was arrested on Monday following an investigation into an alleged burglary in Malibu, Calif.

The How to Rock alum, 31, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and booked on a felony charge after TMZ reported that deputies responded to a burglary call from a resident who saw three adults enter their home on security camera footage.

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LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 09: Chris O’Neal at Project Hollywood Helpers at Skirball Cultural Center on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images)

The accused burglars reportedly trespassed through the rear of the home and “manipulated” the security cameras to block footage from recording later.

After O’Neal was arrested on Monday, the actor was released on Tuesday due to “insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint,” according to arrest records.

O’Neal is best known by Nickelodeon fans as Kevin Reed from How to Rock, which aired for 25 episodes in 2012. He also co-hosted the network’s reality show You Gotta See This! that same year and appeared in the 2013 Jennette McCurdy-led movie Swindle. O’Neal’s other credits include Netflix’s 2017 drama series Greenhouse Academy and Allblk’s two-season series 5th Ward, which aired from 2018 to 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 31: (L-R) Actors Max Schneider, Lulu Antariksa, Noah Crawford, Chris O’Neal, and Samantha Boscarino arrive at the 2012 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

O’Neal previously had a run-in with the law in May 2020, when he was arrested in the San Fernando Valley, California, on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated, according to E! News.

At the time, the actor was accused of leaving the scene of a crime after allegedly striking two cars, injuring one of the occupants, and then fleeing. O’Neal “blew just over the legal limit” in a sobriety test at the time, TMZ reported and was taken into custody.

