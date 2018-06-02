Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spotted Getting ‘Very Affectionate’ During Intimate Dinner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to be getting closer and closer as they were spotted in a romantic dinner date Thursday.

The Quantico star and “Jealous” singer have been spotted at several events together in the last few days but their latest date at West Hollywood’s Toca Madera restaurant appears to be their best get-together yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair arrived together at around 8 p.m. They sat on the garden patio, where the rumored couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.

“The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source says. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing and smiling.”

The romantic night out comes after the actress and the singer were spotted together multiple times throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

After reportedly attending Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night, they attended a Dodgers game the next evening, where they were described as looking “very happy” and “super smiley.”

“They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” another game attendee told Entertainment Tonight. “They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”

On Monday, the couple kept the fun going as a photo showed the couple cozy on a yacht. The photo shows Chopra cuddled up to Jonas under a blanket.

The romance — which was first rumored in 2017 after the pair went to the Met Gala together — seems to have reignited recently, since Jonas recently seemed to flirt with actress Jenna Dewan on her Instagram after the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

“Billboard Awards – ’twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me!” Dewan posted on her photo caption.

The photo gallery seems to have sparked the Jonas’ interest, as he took to the comments section to post a flirty response to her her Instagram snap.

“Twas. Wasn’t it.” Jonas playfully wrote on the actress’ post. The comment did not go unnoticed, Elle writes, as Dewan’s stylist quickly wrote, “[Oh my God] nick Jonas commented!!!!”

For Chopra, she recently dealt with the cancellation of her ABC series Quantico, which is still airing the remainder of its third and final season Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

She also recently attended the wedding of close friend Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.