Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spark Engagement Rumors With New Photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s romance is already serious enough to inspire engagement rumors, especially with new photos surfacing online.

The couple, who recently went on a trip to India together where Jonas met Chopra’s family, allegedly have made the decision to get engaged before the end of the summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to India’s leading English-language magazine, Filmfare, the actress allegedly got the “Jealous” singer to India to meet her family and decided on the engagement during the trip. The couple was also recently photographed sporting matching gold rings, which took rumors of their engagement to new heights.

Are they engaged already? #PriyankaChopra and #NickJonas were recently spotted showing off their commitment bands! pic.twitter.com/eIx8M3t2DD — MovieTalkies.com (@MovieTalkies) June 27, 2018

Chopra and Jonas’ romance was first speculated back in 2017, when the pair met while attending the Met Gala together. Their relationship became more public in recent weeks, with them attending different events together and traveling around the world.

According to PEOPLE, the two made the trip to India so Jonas could meet Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra with a source at the magazine adding, “it’s getting serious” between the two.

Weeks prior to the trip to India, Jonas brought Chopra as his date to a family wedding. A separate source told the outlet that it was a big sign to his family about how the former Jonas Brothers member views the relationship.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” the source said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

These pictures of @nickjonas and @priyankachopra from his cousin’s wedding are all the proof you need about #PriyankaNick pic.twitter.com/xFBBr1DCNC — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) June 12, 2018

Jonas’ dating history includes Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Delta Goodman, Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Lily Collins and Georgia Fowler.

Chopra recently told PEOPLE she doesn’t think too far ahead when it comes to her personally, but she does want kids at some point when she settles down.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” Chopra said. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Chopra and Jonas attended the 2017 Met Gala together and posed for photos, but the 35-year-old actress explained on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that their red-carpet moment was due to the fact that they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel asked Chopra on the show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that,” the star responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Let’s hope these two can keep making it work.