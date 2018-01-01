Celebrity

Nick Jonas Braves Freezing Weather for New Year’s Eve Performance

It may have been freezing outside, but Nick Jonas heated up the stage on this year’s New Year’s […]

By

It may have been freezing outside, but Nick Jonas heated up the stage on this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The former Disney star performed fan favorites like Jealous and was, by consensus, one of the best performers of the night, even if he was momentarily thwarted by some streamers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some fans were concerned that the singer, while looking sexy in an all-black get-up wasn’t nearly warm enough for the record-breaking cold weather.

Others were simply too busy falling in love with the Jonas Brothers alum to care about his wardrobe.

Tagged:

Related Posts