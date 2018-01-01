Nick Jonas Braves Freezing Weather for New Year’s Eve Performance

It may have been freezing outside, but Nick Jonas heated up the stage on this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

A little NYC soundcheck. We’re just under 3 hours away from 2018 on the East Coast. Stay warm if you’re out there in Times Square and if you’re at home turn on your TV and tune-in to @NYRE! pic.twitter.com/ATDqSYqumw — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 1, 2018

The former Disney star performed fan favorites like Jealous and was, by consensus, one of the best performers of the night, even if he was momentarily thwarted by some streamers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some fans were concerned that the singer, while looking sexy in an all-black get-up wasn’t nearly warm enough for the record-breaking cold weather.

I’m in a sick-haze, but I put on ABC and thought I saw a BG singer for Nick Jonas with no hair, no hat, no gloves and an open coat. Take care of yourself, people. It’s 7 degrees. — AB (@ac_bitter) January 1, 2018

god bless nick jonas in NY it feels like -7 degrees BOY STILL IS SINGING ON POINT rip anyone in NY rn #HappyNewYear #RockinEve #Holyshit2017isover — leandri (@mialeandri) January 1, 2018

Others were simply too busy falling in love with the Jonas Brothers alum to care about his wardrobe.

i’m developing a love for nick jonas and no one is stopping me someone stop me — jenna (@aIwaysroses) January 1, 2018

NICK JONAS KILLED HIS LAST PERFORMANCE OF 2017!!! — melissaaaaaaaaaaaa (@jonasbr0thersx) January 1, 2018