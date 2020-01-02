Nick Gordon’s Reported Overdose and Death Has Social Media Swarming Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown Photo

By now, you’ve likely heard that Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s ex-fiancé, has reportedly passed away as a result of a suspected drug overdose. Upon hearing the news of his death, many have flocked to the comments section of one of his Instagram posts, which features him posing with Brown and her mother, Whitney Houston.

“All drug overdoses. This is beyond sad,” one fan commented on the throwback photo.

“RIP all of you,” another message read.

The Daily Mail reported that Gordon had passed away in Florida following a suspected drug overdose. The publication also reported that the 30-year-old experienced a number of heart attacks on Wednesday before he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., released a statement about his sibling’s passing.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. told PEOPLE. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

PEOPLE went on to note that Walker Jr. shared a lengthy tribute to his brother on Facebook.

“I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you,” he wrote. “you we’re best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you , New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Gordon’s death comes four years after Brown passed away in the Georgia townhouse that they shared together. It also comes three years after he was found liable for his significant other’s death. Following the ruling, Gordon was ordered to pay Brown’s estate $36 million.

