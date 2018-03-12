Nick Gordon Pleads for Police on 911 Call: ‘I’m Getting Beat up by a Woman’

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon was arrested for domestic violence charges on Saturday — but new audio reveals he called the police while sobbing.

The 911 call to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Blast, revealed that Gordon, 29, called an operator claiming that his girlfriend, Laura Leal, 26, threw a bottle at him and ripped his shirt.

He was crying on the phone and sounding hysterical as he told authorities it “sounds so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman.” Leal can be heard screaming in the background of the call.

When police arrived early Saturday morning, Gordon told them that his girlfriend had attacked him out of nowhere. According to TMZ, Leal claimed that he beat her on their ride home from a bar.

The arresting officer said he saw visible marks on Leal and felt the evidence from the scene pointed to Gordon as the aggressor; he was arrested for domestic violence “battery – touch or strike” but was released on $500 bail as of Sunday evening.

Leal has declined to press charges, but Gordon is slated to appear in court on April 6 after the officer arrested him based on Leal’s bloody, swollen lip.

The arrest comes nine months after Gordon was charged for another domestic incident involving Leal, but she stopped cooperating and the charges were dropped.

Gordon has been publicly scrutinized following the 2015 death of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s only daughter, Bobbi Kristina. He was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate in 2016, months after being found legally responsible for her death.

Brown died at age 22, six months after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. An autopsy revealed a slew of drugs in her system that Brown’s family attributed to Gordon, claiming he fed her a “toxic cocktail” and placed her in the tub.

Last month, Bobby Brown told Rolling Stone he felt justice for his daughter had not yet been served and suggested that hail time should have been part of his proper punishment .

Bobby Brown has also offered to help Gordon’s girlfriend Leal with services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House in hopes she may avoid the same fate as his daughter.