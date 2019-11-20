Nick Carter Granted Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter has been granted a restraining order for one year against his younger brother, Aaron. A judge issued the order at a court hearing in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. Carter was in attendance, but his brother did not show up, according to TMZ. Carter first announced on Twitter in September that he was seeking a restraining order against his brother after he accused Aaron of making threats against his family.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we are required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he wrote at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Angel alleges Aaron called her and said, “I have people that would come and harm you.” In an August FaceTime conversation, Angel says that Aaron told her he “was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar 2 years ago” and he had “thoughts of killing babies.” Aaron also allegedly said that he had thought about killing Lauren Kitt, his pregnant sister-in-law.

At a court hearing on Tuesday of this week, Aaron was forced by a judge to surrender his firearms. He reportedly screamed at the judge after the decision was handed down, saying he would just go out of state and buy more guns.

Aaron took to his Instagram Story after court. “My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” Carter wrote.

“I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart.”

In late September, Aaron spoke with TMZ about the family feud. “I don’t want to speak about my family and it’s just not something that I want to mention at this point. I’ve done all that I can do,” he said. “My brother got a restraining order against me a month-and-a-half after he found out that I supposedly ‘wanted to kill him.’ It’s like, why would you wait that long, though, if that’s actually how he truly felt. He waited a month-and-a-half to do that when he felt like that. You would probably do that sooner if you were smarter and that was actually legitimately the case.”