Nick Carter Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Nick Carter has issued a response to the allegations made against him by former teen pop singer Melissa Schuman, with the Backstreet Boys member denying Schuman’s claim that he raped her when he was 22 and she was 18.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later,” he continued. “It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Schuman, who was a member of the girl group Dream, shared the alleged incident on her blog earlier this month, writing that she had been invited to Carter’s house and brought her roommate with her. Schuman wrote that she and Carter went into another room together and started kissing before he brought her into the bathroom and performed oral sex on her despite her protestations.

The 33-year-old claimed that Carter then demanded she perform oral sex on him before taking her to his room and raping her despite her allegedly telling the singer she was a virgin and waiting until marriage to have sex.

“He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me,” Schuman wrote. “Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’ He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer.”

Following the alleged assault, Schuman wrote that she agreed to perform a duet with Carter before she “quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist.”

She also discussed her story on Twitter Monday, thanking fans for their support and writing that she is “free now.”

I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. I am free now. — MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) November 21, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram / @nickcarter, Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez