Nick Cannon Fans Reach out After He Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

Nick Cannon candidly admitted to fans that he has been contemplating suicide, and they quickly reached out in support. Cannon has been swept up into controversy this past week after an anti-Semitic rant on his podcast, Cannon's Class, drew widespread public ire. He later apologized for the remarks, but, in turn, that action infuriated his supporters who stood by him during the controversy. This pressure from all sides took a toll on the Masked Singer host, who told fans early Sunday that he had suicidal thoughts as a result.

The only reason he snapped out of it was the tragic passing of rapper Ryan Bowers. Bowers was a friend and artist signed to Cannon's music label. The musician had apparently died by suicide just as these thoughts were passing through Cannon's brain.

"2020 is definitely the most f—ed up year I’ve ever witnessed!" Cannon wrote on Instagram. "After waking up [and] barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it."

Upon seeing this confession, Cannon's fans were in shock. Numerous people on Twitter reached out with concerns and attempted to comfort the Wild 'N Out host in his time of need. Scroll through to see some of their message for the troubled TV personality.