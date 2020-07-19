Nick Cannon Fans Reach out After He Reveals Suicidal Thoughts
Nick Cannon candidly admitted to fans that he has been contemplating suicide, and they quickly reached out in support. Cannon has been swept up into controversy this past week after an anti-Semitic rant on his podcast, Cannon's Class, drew widespread public ire. He later apologized for the remarks, but, in turn, that action infuriated his supporters who stood by him during the controversy. This pressure from all sides took a toll on the Masked Singer host, who told fans early Sunday that he had suicidal thoughts as a result.
The only reason he snapped out of it was the tragic passing of rapper Ryan Bowers. Bowers was a friend and artist signed to Cannon's music label. The musician had apparently died by suicide just as these thoughts were passing through Cannon's brain.
"2020 is definitely the most f—ed up year I’ve ever witnessed!" Cannon wrote on Instagram. "After waking up [and] barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it."
Upon seeing this confession, Cannon's fans were in shock. Numerous people on Twitter reached out with concerns and attempted to comfort the Wild 'N Out host in his time of need. Scroll through to see some of their message for the troubled TV personality.
NICK YOUR KIDS NEED YOU❤️❤️❤️ Just keep is moving. Life is hard, yes. But be an example to YOUR CHILDREN. Show them what it means to keep pushing even when the going gets tough. They’d rather see you do your best than attend your funeral ❤️❤️— Didi (@Didi38545455) July 19, 2020
Many of us will not understand the pressures of stardom from a young age. But sometimes you have to be disliked .....embrace it. I know it’s tough because you was the guy everyone loved. But now it’s time to get respected. 💪🏾💪🏾— south london god (@southlondongod) July 19, 2020
Nick you have one job. God Blessed you with ONE job! That’s to be a father to your babies! Fuck everyone and everything else going on. Be a father, be there for them, love them. That is all! God bless you and keep you safe!— Paula (@Blo35) July 19, 2020
This too shall pass...❤️ Stay Strong!— Loretta Mallory❤LoLo (@LorettaLMallory) July 19, 2020
I'm with you 100%. Don't let the mobs bring you down. You are a good person whose positivity cannot be compromised and that is their worst fear.— Daniel (@spitta419) July 19, 2020
Losing a friend is always tough. Stay strong my brother.
In reference to the other stuff, is this another example of how we are penalized more severely than others? After all, look at the guy in the WH with all his blatant & overt racist remarks. 62M whites still supports him.— Craig Francisco (@craigfrancisco4) July 19, 2020
Hey nick I know you don’t know me. My son passed away almost 2 years ago and it was the hardest thing for my wife and I have had to go through. I still relive that day like it was yesterday. I don’t want anyone in your inner circle to feel that way ever.— Dr. Pill (@jjimmy_mar) July 19, 2020
Sometimes I wonder how a #blackman could live in America and not get up #cussingeveryday. Keep the conversation going, your way. This is #yourjourney, this is #yourtruth and remember in a crisis the wise build bridges, the foolish builds dams. #buildyourbridge pic.twitter.com/UvUdfpVHTt— EmpressExpressions (@marshagomes) July 19, 2020
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.prev