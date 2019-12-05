Niall Horan Addresses Selena Gomez Dating Rumors After Recent Speculation

Recently, Niall Horan and Selena Gomez have been the subject of dating rumors as the two have been seen out together. This comes after Gomez’ recent release of her song “Lose You To Love Me” said to be about her ex Justin Bieber. But does she have a new beau? According to Horan, he’s as single as it gets at the moment, but he didn’t specify whether or not he’s dating the “Look At Her Now” singer, however, he did relay his frustration at all the speculation.

“Do I have a girlfriend? I don’t, no,” he said on Australia’s Hit 90.9’s Brekkie Crew podcast. “I’m very much single. Very much single.”

“That’s the most annoying part. Try and be friends with a female,” he said of all the speculation, adding, “It doesn’t make a difference. If I’m seeing someone, if they’re just a friend of mine, [people think] I’m going out with them. That’s the most annoying part, isn’t it really? I can’t even be friends with a female.”

While there’s not a leading lady in his life at the moment, the former One Direction member is focused on releasing his second solo album which is due sometime in 2020.

“I’m focusing on the job at the minute, but it’s not like you really ever go out of the way to properly look for [love]. if it comes to you, it comes to you, and if something falls in your way or you meet someone or whatever, then fair enough. And then, yea, just kind of see what happens.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve become the subject of romance rumors. Back in 2015, while attending Jenna Dewan‘s 35th birthday party, the two were “seen kissing in the middle of [a] club, in front of everyone,” according to Us Weekly.

The “Slow Hands” singer was last linked to Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. An Us source claimed the two dated for several months but “they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other,” though.

As for Gomez, she seems to be focusing a lot on herself and growing as a woman. Gomez stayed pretty silent over the last couple of years since she and Bieber split and he moved on to marry Hailey Baldwin. Gomez recently took the stage at the AMA’s for a performance her fans have long been waiting for since she’s taken a break from the public eye.