Nia Long's New Movie Drops Trailer in Wake of Ima Udoka Breakup

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for it's upcoming comedy You People, and it's hard not to laugh. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." The trailer comes amid Long's recent breakup with the former head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, after he was caught in an affair with a staffer. He was suspended for a year as a result. The woman he had an affair with was responsible for booking the team's travel, and helped coordinate Long's visits to the city, and even helped with her move from Los Angeles. Long has since moved back out west and confirmed she and Udoka are no longer together, and instead are focusing on co-parenting their 11-year-old son.

Barris produced You People and wrote the film with Hill. Also featured in the film are David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will debut on Jan. 27 on Netflix.

Long has another project slated for release on Peacock on Dec. 22. She'll reprise her role as Jordan in the series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode series will conclude the story that fans have followed for 20 years over the last 20 years.

Long broke her silence on the Udoka scandal, expressing her disappointment with the way the NBA sports team handled the ordeal. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The former couple were together for 13 years, and got engaged in 2015. Despite the ring on her finger, Long maintained throughout the years that she was in no rush to jump the broom.