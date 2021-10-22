Nia Long Explains Why She Needs to ‘Call Will Smith’ About ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (Exclusive)

Nia Long was a star on the rise when she appeared in the hit NBC series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and now she has something to say to the star of the show, Will Smith. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Long who was asked about her time on the show and watching the reunion special, which aired on HBO Max in November 2020.

“I did not watch the reunion,” Long told PopCulture. “I caught bits and pieces of it, but I don’t know how I missed that. I think I just go to bed too early and don’t watch a lot of television. No, I didn’t see it. I was just happy that Janet [Hubert] was back and that Will and Janet were reunited. That made me really happy because she’s such a beautiful actress.” Long was also asked about possibly joining another reunion if it happens again, which is when she called out Smith.

“I mean, I guess so,” Long revealed. “I don’t know why they didn’t ask me this time around. Sort of odd, but my feelings are hurt. I’m going to have to call Will Smith.” Of course, Long is joking about being upset about not being part of the reunion as it wasn’t “about the extended cast.” Long played the role of Lisa Wilkes in Season 5 of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and was Smith’s love interest. Will and Lisa got so close that they were engaged. However, in the season finale, Will and Lisa agree not to get married as Will’s mother and Lisa’s father start a relationship.

“Will had a ton of girlfriends throughout the years of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And people love Lisa because she was spicy and gave him a run for his money,” Long said. “But honestly, I just was happy to see that they did that. I’m joking when I say my feelings were hurt.”

Long was no longer seen on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air after the finale, and the show came to an end after the sixth season. Since then, Long has got on to star in a number of hit TV shows and films over the years, but fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will never forget the impact she made in a short period of time.