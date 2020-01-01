New Year’s Eve: ‘The View’ Icon Barbara Walters Welcoming You to ‘2020’ Gets Fans Celebrating

As 2019 comes to a close, everyone is gearing up to have a stellar 2020. And everyone from fans and celebrities alike have taken a page out of Barbara Walters‘ 20/20 book in order to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

The official 20/20 Twitter account paid homage to Walters, who was a longtime news program, and her famous sign-off, “This is 20/20.” The video began with a compilation of Walters saying the phrase before handing the baton over to some of your favorite ABC personalities.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, Black-ish actor Marsai Martin, and Taran Killam from Single Parents all tried to give their best Walters impressions. Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-hosts, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest got in on the fun, too, with both of them nailing the phrase. The video also featured appearances from the newest Bachelor lead, Peter Weber, and the reality show’s host, Chris Harrison. In truly fitting fashion, the clip ended with a 20/20 clip of Walters telling viewers, “Welcome to 20/20.”

It’s almost the New Year, so we’re welcoming you to 2020! We know Barbara Walters says it best, but some other stars from our family thought they’d give it a try too. #ThisIs2020 pic.twitter.com/tcpmhIClzt — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 31, 2019

Walters had a lengthy history with 20/20. In 2013, the journalist announced that she would be retiring from the program (and her on-camera hosting gig with The View, a show which she created). She would ultimately retire in May 2016 after 50 years in the TV industry.

“I should really be depressed, but I’m not,” she told Variety about her retirement. “So maybe there’s something wrong with me. What’s wrong with this woman that she’s not depressed about leaving television?”

Just because Walters retired does not mean that she isn’t still active in the industry. Since her retirement, the journalist has engaged in interviews with figures like Donald Trump and continued to host her Ten Most Fascinating People series in 2014 and 2015. In her interview with Variety, Walters didn’t rule out a possible return to the spotlight and her journalism roots.

“I don’t want to say I will never come back,” she told the publication. “If the president came on, depending on the circumstances, I might come back. If Fidel Castro said I will do an interview with you, which he has not in 25 years, I would go off and do it.”

According to Walters, she would decide whether she’d return based on the circumstances.

“I’m not going off into the sunset,” she added.