Nelly’s Longtime Girlfriend Standing by Rapper Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Despite Nelly’s being arrested (and released) for the alleged rape of a woman last week, the hip-hop star’s girlfriend is sticking by him.

♏️♌️ A post shared by Shantel Jackson (@missjackson) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Shantel Jackson, who has been dating Nelly since 2014 and prior to that dated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, shared a photo of the two of them side by side on Instagram. She simply used their Zodiac signs — Leo and Scorpio — to caption the photo.

She has also been sharing promo videos for her new E! reality show with Nelly, The Platinum Life.

“Yeah that’s right I’m bossed up and ready to make moves on [The Platinum Life] she wrote on Instagram alongside one of the clips. In the video, the 33-year-old mentions that she wants to marry and possibly have children with 42-year-old Nelly.

Both Nelly and his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, have vehemently denied the sexual assault charges from a young woman, who claims that Nelly forced her to have sex without a condom in his tour bus.

Rosenblum suggested that the victim has an agenda of “money, fame and notoriety” and that her claim has “zero credibility.”

“I am completely innocent,” Nelly said on social media. “I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”

Meanwhile, Karen Koehler, the alleged victim’s lawyer, issued a letter to Rosenblum and Nelly accusing them of intimidation and bullying for their “defamatory” comments to the media.

“It is morally reprehensible for an accused person and his bully lawyer to issue derogatory and defamatory statements against a young alleged rape victim,” Koehler wrote in the letter, adding that verbal attacks via the media can heighten criminal charges. “It is also criminal — in the State of Washington — when those vicious attacks are issued in the form of threats.”

The 21-year-old Seattle woman who filed the claim said that she met the rapper at a club in Washington where she and her friends were drinking with him and got “tipsy.”

She was then invited to an after-party and drove off with Nelly’s group, where she was taken to his tour bus.

While in Nelly’s room, the woman claims he tried to have sex with her, but she said no. He allegedly told her to “shut up” and said he wanted to have sex without protection. Despite her objections, he still did it.

The woman claims that afterwards, Nelly offered her money, but she declined. She said a woman came to the room, told her to leave and threw $100 at her.