‘NCIS’ Fans Reach out After Pauley Perrette Reveals Emotional ‘Deceased Parent’ Post

Pauley Perrette’s fans reached out to the NCIS alum after she shared a tweet about her late mother, Donna Bell, visiting her in her dreams at night. “If you have a deceased parent, how often do they visit you in your dreams? Mom has been here SO MUCH lately. I love it,” she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Several of Perrette’s 700,000 Twitter followers chimed in with their own experiences and others reached out with words of encouragement to Perrette, 50.

“I’m glad your mom has been dropping by more lately!,” one Twitter user wrote. “I hope that continues and that your dreams are filled with nonstop joy, laughter and happiness!”

“They show up as often as you truly need to know there are there,” another said.

“I guess she wants you to know your (sic) not alone,” someone else wrote.

“I’m glad your (sic) having these pleasant dreams that bring you solice (sic) at night. They originate from your love,” one said.

“Once in 8 years. Sometimes i try falling asleep thinking of her…just hoping for twice,” one Twitter user wrote.

my grandmother used to visit me when I needed a hug. And the hugs stopped after my granddaughter was born.

A psychic told me a few years ago that my granddaughter was my grandmother.

I am sure your mom is simply trying to help you carry on.

Moms do that. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Whiskbroom 🐓 🍷 (@RuthAMoore) August 28, 2019

Frequently. Especially when I’m going through a really rough trot. — PerfectlyFlawedPJ (@Syksie2) August 28, 2019

“Not in my dreams, but I hear them in my heart,” someone else said.

Perrette’s mother died in 2002 following a battle with breast cancer, and Perrette frequently memorializes her. Along with co-owning a bakery in New York City named Donna Bell’s Bake Shop, Perrette often pays homage to Bell on social media, continuing to mark Mother’s Day each year. This year, she shared an emotional message to mark the occasion for both herself and others who have lost a mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there!” she wrote. “And for all who are missing their moms today, I’m with you.”

Perrette, who departed NCIS after 15 seasons and more than 350 episodes as Abby Sciuto, can be seen next on the CBS comedy Broke, where she stars opposite Jane the Virgin alum Jaime Camil as Jackie, a suburban single mother train got give her son a better life.

Broke is expected to premiere in 2020.