'NCIS' Star Emily Wickersham's New Instagram Photo Is One of Her Most-Liked Ever

✖

Emily Wickersham's latest Instagram photo is blowing up. In fact, it's one of her most popular pictures on the social media platform yet. Wickersham, best known as Ellie Bishop on NCIS, hasn't posted on her grid since March 24, but that image in question has racked up more than 49,000 likes.

The photo in question, shown below, was captured by photographer and Wickersham's friend Emily Knecht. In the sunny snap, Wickersham poses in a black bikini top as she stands in front of a line of skinny trees. She gazes into the camera as she captions the shot, "searching for a fully vaccinated summer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilyyyyyy (@emilywickersham)

The post has 49,559 likes as of press time, just a tad away from the 50,000 milestone. While Wickersham's pictures often get tens of thousands of likes, this one tops all that we saw on her Instagram. While the shot is stunning itself, it might also be because Wickersham has been quiet on the social media platform. Aside from fleeting Story posts, NCIS fans who come across Wickersham's profile will see it first, meaning the likes are meaning to rack up instead of becoming dispersed.

Regardless of the social media metrics of it all, it's a great shot and is far from the first time the 36-year-old star has modeled for Knecht. One such shot is the below picture from January 2020, which shows the Bishop actress posing in a bathtub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilyyyyyy (@emilywickersham)

Wickersham can be seen weekly on NCIS, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and is streamable live on Paramount+, as well as FuboTV. Paramount+ is currently streaming every single episode of NCIS, as well. The recently launched streaming service, which was previously known as CBS All Access, also is the streaming home for two NCIS spinoffs, NCIS: New Orleans (all episodes) and NCIS: Los Angeles (recent episodes).

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.