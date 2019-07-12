‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s Tweet About Imaginary ‘Boyfriend’ Draws in Hilarious Reactions From Fans

Pauley Perrette’s tweets always entertain fans, but her visualizing of her ideal boyfriend on Twitter left her followers laughing for a while. The former NCIS star took to the social media platform Tuesday to share details of her perfect man, who she named Adam.

“So my boyfriend Adam (he only exist in my dreams) Not only is he a fire fighter and a member of clergy, but I found out he has a pet rescue owl named Cookie,” she wrote Thursday night.

“Every night I learn more about him in my dreams and it’s awesome!!! He’s my perfect man!” He added.

Fans of the television star responded to her message, taking it as a joke, with some even hoping the actress could find a partner for them in her dreams.

“Does he have a brother?” One fan commented.

“And he would be lucky to have you love him!” Another user wrote.

A third user related to her message, writing: “I have the same boyfriend and his name is Jack.”

Other fans thought Perrette’s message was a hilarious joke, adding their own comedy to the thread.

“Imagine if you someday meet a man called Adam, that is a firefighter and has a rescue owl… Only for him to already be married,” one user wrote, picturing the worse scenario.

“You should write it down. You may have the makings of a book,” Another fan replied.

“The owl rescues or was rescued I feel this is somehow important,” a third fan commented.

Perrette’s twitter has been making a splash this summer with her social media presence. The actress finally asked fans to stop wondering if she would ever return to the CBS hit series back in June.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of (Mark) Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!” she wrote at the time.

Perrette’s new show is the upcoming CBS comedy, Broke, co-starring Jane The Virgin star Jaime Camil. The show follows a single mother (Perrette) who reconnects with her estranged sister after many years when she shows up to her door with her formerly rich husband and his valet/best friend. The new series comes from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane The Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil.

Broke is expected to premiere midseason on CBS.