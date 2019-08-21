‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Got Rid of ‘Giant Roach’ in Her Kitchen

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is self-proclaimed non-discriminate animal lover, and that even includes creepy-crawly creatures. Recently, Perrette revealed how she got rid of a “giant roach” in her kitchen, taking to Twitter to share the story. According to Perrette, she “spent 10 minutes trying to talk” the bug “into going back outside because” she was worried her dogs would “get him.” She then shared that “it worked,” and the roach was safely relocated “outside.” She then ended her tweet by reminding her followers that she loves “bugs.”

Many of Perrette’s fans have since commented on the post, with one saying, “Critters, Creatures, all living things have a sense of understanding. From the vibrations, negative/positive tones of your voice, and even body language exhibited by you can alter a critter, creature, or any living thing’s reaction to you.”

“Wow! I will never see a roach the same way again. Next time I see one, I’ll help it outside instead of killing it. I heard roaches like places with lotsa books. So that’s probably why you have them in your house,” another follower wrote.

Have you ever danced with a Bumble Bee? I have and try to remember to do that every year. This year I forgot, but they reminded me. 3 Bumble Bees showed up outside my door. I completely forgot about dancing with them, but they didn’t give up. It finally sunk in what they wanted. — Rose Walker (@19Rose68) August 10, 2019

“You know he is going to find his way in again and don’t forget, if there is one u see, behind the walls there are many more. They are never alone, never,” one other Twitter user said.

“This is true! Once at my work in old framed poster fell off the wall and behind that frame were hundreds of them in several piles on the wall! It was one of my worst nightmares,” a fellow user replied.

Yeah, bugs are cool, but they’d happier outside. If they don’t make the transfer then I leave the rest of them up to Darwin,(I.E. Ooops, that one got squished.)I just spent nearly a week shooing flies out (68 by last count) cuz the plumber locked the screen door open for hours. — Thomas E. Headrick (@Zeus2H2) August 11, 2019

“I’d have to draw the line at roaches… *shudders*. But my husband saves spiders and other critters, then relocates them outside. I don’t much like bugs, but love animals,” someone else offered.

While Perrette has left NCIS behind her, fans can next see her in the freshman CBS sitcom Broke, debuting this fall on the network.

