‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Beer Pong Photo, and Fans Are Here for It

Pauley Perette’s fans are here for her beer pong photo she shared this week — but not because she was partying. In fact, the NCIS alum wrote that she didn’t partake in the festivities, but took joy in bringing happiness to those around her during a weekend filled with sadness and violence.

The 50-year-old actress shared a photo on Monday of red plastic cups lined up in a beer pong formation along a table littered with lingering bottles of soda and liquor as well as a speaker and a smartphone.

“My night with my neighbors, I didn’t participate in the games, but gosh everyone needed something but sadness,” Perrette captioned the image.

Her followers praised her for sticking to her values amid the party. “Glad you spent some time with friends and did your own thing while you watched over them!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Good for you, Pauley, not playing the drinking games. I love that you follow your values whatever is going on around you! Glad you had a good time!” another said.

“Games over sadness is never a bad thing. I go for Hungry Hungry Hippos though,” someone else wrote.

“Get them to put juice or water in some of them for you,” another said. “Looks like fun though.”

“All of these horrible shootings and all the hate will make one drink! Take care,” someone wrote.

On Sunday, the Broke star spoke out about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 dead, calling them both “so sad” and “so wrong.”

“I’ve been watching coverage of these newest mass shootings for two days. This is so crazy, SO SAD and SO WRONG!” she wrote, adding, “Heartbreaking.”

In El Paso, a 21-year-old white man has been charged with capital and is being held without bond after driving over 600 miles from his home to a Walmart and opening fire on dozens of people, killing 22 — including eight Mexican nationals. He is also suspected of authoring and publishing a racist manifesto on the website 8chan just minutes before the shooting began. The four-page document proclaims white nationalist views and rails against Hispanics and immigrants, blaming them for taking jobs away and the blending of cultures in the U.S.

In Dayton, a 24-year-old white man was shot dead by police after opening fire in a popular downtown nightlife area. He killed nine people, including his 22-year-old sister, and injured dozens more, including a companion he and his sister spent time with earlier in the night. Police are still trying to understand the motive behind his attack.

