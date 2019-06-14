‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Her Niece on Social Media, Fans Think They Are Twins

Pauley Perrette took to social media to wish her niece a happy birthday when her fans discovered that she was a spitting image of the NCIS alum.

Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL AWESOME SMART KIND AMAZING INCREDIBLE BRILLIANT FUN NIECE! My love! pic.twitter.com/aR63gVAWZ8 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 14, 2019

“Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL AWESOME SMART KIND AMAZING INCREDIBLE BRILLIANT FUN NIECE! My love!” Perrette tweeted alongside a photo of her and her niece together as well as a solo shot of the young woman.

Plenty of Perrette’s nearly 800,000 Twitter followers wished her niece a happy birthday while others were distracted by the familial resemblance in their smiles.

“Twins!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Looks like she has the family cheeky smile,” another said.

“She looks a little like you! Happy Birthday to her!” someone wrote.

“Wow she is just as pretty as you are Pauley. Happy birthday to her,” another said.

Perrette has an active presence on the social media platform, where she recently went on a rant about her time on NCIS, which she left last year after appearing in every season of the long-running procedural.

Fans were left confused last week after Perrette blasted former co-star Mark Harmon and a number of alleged behind-the-scenes incidents, including physical assault, that she claims led to her losing her job.

In the now-deleted tweets, Perrette had addressed the on-set incident in which Harmon’s rescue dog had attacked a crew member, which resulted in the crew member having to get stitches. Sharing a photo of the injuries, Perrette alleged she was “physically assaulted” after speaking out after the attack.

It had previously been reported that Perrette exited NCIS during season 15 because of a behind-the-scenes feud with Harmon, which was sparked after his dog bit a crew member in October 2016, leaving them with 16 stitches. Perrette reportedly continued to speak up about the situation after Harmon continued to bring the dog on set.

In a second deleted tweet, the actress declared she would never reprise her role as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for fear of Harmon.

Perrette concluded her fiery tweets by defending herself and her decision to speak out, writing, “The GOOD STUFF!… Sorry about the former truths. This is the future. (Gap year and lots of therapy!) just needed to tell the truth and move ON! Love you guys!”

In the days since her initial posting, more information regarding the alleged incidents have arisen, with sources telling TMZ that Perrette’s tweets had been referencing two separate incidents – the previously reported 2016 incident as well as a 2017 incident in which Harmon “body checked” her while on set, an action that was allegedly “payback” for speaking out.