'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Offers Update on Her Retirement

NCIS actress Pauley Perrette is learning some things in retirement. The fan-favorite took to Twitter to share some things that she has learned since leaving the entertainment business behind. "The most interesting thing about saying you are retired is checking who is or who is not still your friend. (SHE CAN’T HELP MY CAREER NOW?!?!?!) Fascinating! And VERY TELLING!" Perrette tweeted alongside the hashtags "Sociology major," "studying," "Hollywood," and "celebrities."

"JSYK [Just so you know]! I have WAY MORE than my share of AMAZING friends and family I’m just here on earth studying this [Bizarre Human Experiment] and WOW! The entertainment industry is CRAZY CRAZY CRAZY! Love y’all!!!" the fan-favorite wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Perrette considered retirement after NCIS wrapped in 2018, however, she quickly signed on to the CBS sitcom Broke. However, the sitcom was canceled after one season, with the final episodes airing in June of last year. "Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful," she tweeted on July 7. "I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)"

Perrette confirmed this when she tweeted about wanting a tattoo in October. "Does ANYONE KNOW if there’s a legal and safe way to get a freaking tattoo and piercing in Los Angeles now?" she excitedly wrote. "I’m finally (after over 4 decades!!!) not under contract to a studio or a record company or a modelling agency and can do WHATEVER I WANT! I WANT new tattoos & piercings!"

"I finally and happily retired!" Perrette tweeted. "And this is what I was looking forward to!!! My rules in life now are “if my rescue dogs don’t care, it’s cool! I only answer to God and animals and plants now. WOOT!!!" Between the plants, animals, and clarity about her relationships, sounds like Perrette made the right call to retire.