NBC News Reporter Kate Snow Reveals Husband Chris Bro Has Coronavirus Symptoms

NBC News correspondent Kate Snow took a break from the Nightly News anchor chair Sunday in order to care for husband Chris Bro, whom she revealed Sunday on Twitter is experiencing coronavirus symptoms. While Bro has not been officially tested for COVID-19 amid nationwide testing shortages, he has been self-isolating in the basement so as not to potentially infect his family.

“Wanted to let you know why I am not anchoring Nightly News on this Sunday,” she explained in the clip, shared to Twitter. “My husband Chris Bro is pretty sick… has coronavirus based on the symptoms although he hasn’t gone and gotten a test because he doesn’t want to potentially infect me or anybody else in the house. He is in the basement in a guest room with his own bathroom. I am gonna go bring him lunch. This is what my life is now, taking care of him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Through the door, Snow asked her husband of 21 years how he was feeling after first experiencing body aches, low fever and tightness in the chest, to which he replied, “A little bit better.”

It is clear Bro has kept his sense of humor despite his illness, replying to Snow’s announcement with a heartfelt sentiment as well as a joke about getting to all the laundry that needs to be done.

Thank you my love. For all you’re doing. I’ll get to that laundry very soon. — Chris Bro (@ChrisBroNext) April 5, 2020

Snow and Bro were quickly inundated with sweet messages from viewers and well-wishers sending their family love in this tough time.

“I am sending you, Chris and the entire family the LOUDEST prayer that you get through this ordeal in a healthy way,” one person wrote in response. “Stay strong. Kate and we’ll be watching for you to give us updates.”

That message in particular left Snow feeling emotional, as she thanked her followers for their “many wonderful comments.”

I have tears in my eyes reading all your many wonderful comments. Thank you so much. Please think of all the families going through what we are. And I feel so lucky that it’s not much worse. This is an awful time… but it is showing the very best of humanity. https://t.co/bhpxN622O4 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) April 5, 2020

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald