Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Star Chris Colfer Says 'Her Beauty and Talent Were Otherworldly'

The cast of Glee, along with many across the country, have gone into mourning after the discovery of Naya Rivera’s body following her disappearance in Lake Piru. Among those is Chris Colfer, who played the part of Kurt Hummel in the FOX series while Rivera starred as Santana Lopez.

In an emotional Instagram post, Colfer shared his good-bye to the actress. He began his tribute by first asking how it’s possible to sum up someone who you “respect” so much. Colfer said the two had a decade of friendship, “If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you can’t” explain all the memories because as he shared, there’s too many. “Her brilliance and humor were unmatched,” he explained. He went on to complaint her beauty and talent, which he called “otherworldy.” Colfer said one of Rivera’s biggest strengths was her ability to speak the truth with “power” and how she could use one comment to flip someone’s day from bad to good, “She inspired and uplifted people without even trying.”

He wrapped up his heartfelt post by saying it was both a “badge of honor” and “suit of armor” to be close to her. “Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be,” he shared. His final note was him sending his love to her family and son. Colfer joined the likes of his fellow Glee castmates Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale in holding hands along with Rivera’s family members along the shore of Lake Piru. McHale wrote on Twitter that he couldn't begin to comprehend what her family was going through after her disappearance. He said everyone, including himself, is "shattered" and urged everyone at the time to show her family respect as the investigation carries on.

Rivera was 33 at the time of her passing. Along with starring in Glee, Rivera also appeared in Step Up: High Water, which she was set to star in in the third season on Starz, along with stints on Devious Maids and The Bernie Mac Show. The sheriff of Ventura Beach, California said he did not suspect any foul play was at hand in the cause of her disappearance and death, though an examination will be carried out. She was at the lake with her four-year-old son when she suddenly disappeared under the water.