Naya Rivera: Photos Through the Years

The world is currently mourning the loss of Glee star Naya Rivera, who died following a drowning incident at Lake Piru. The 33-year-old was visiting the lake with her four-year-old son Josey, who later told authorities that he and his mother were swimming but that she did not make it back onto the boat. In response to this tragic news, fans have been fondly remembering Rivera and all of the contributions she made to the entertainment industry over the years.

On Monday morning, officials discovered a body in Lake Piru, later confirming that it belonged to Rivera. She initially went missing on Wednesday after her son was found alone in the boat that he and his mother had rented. During a press conference held on Monday, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub explained that the body was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, which has depths of 30 to 65 feet. Based on an initial medical examination of the body, authorities do not believe that foul play was involved in Rivera's death. They added that a more thorough examination is forthcoming.

In light of this tragic news, fans have flocked to social media in order to share their fondest memories of Rivera. To take a look back at Rivera's life through the years, read on to see some of her best moments.