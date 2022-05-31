'American Idol' Singer's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns in Lake

✖

The woman whose body was recovered from a Tennessee lake was identified as Madison Taylor, the sister of former American Idol contestant Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers were called to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and she did not resurface. Taylor was 19.

Several local teams and divers began their search of Watts Bar Lake around 6:30 p.m. Monday, reports Local 3 News in Chatanooga. After Taylor's body was recovered, her body was taken to the Rhea County Medical Examiner's Office. Her body was recovered just after midnight, reports News Channel 9.

Drake later confirmed Taylor was his sister. "My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can't take it. Y'all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS," he wrote on Facebook.

The singer also shared a collection of photos of his sister on Instagram, as well as a longer tribute. "I don't know why GOD took you yet but I know you are in a better place smiling down on us," he wrote in part. "You inspired me and so many other people, and overall had the best heart there ever was. We will never forget you, the memories, or that beautiful contagious smile. I love you so much, forever and always Bean. Until we meet again my precious baby sis!"

Friends of Taylor's family also launched a GoFundMe account to help her family with funeral expenses. In just seven hours, the fund has raised over $11,000 from over 160 donations. Many of Drake's fans also sent their condolences to his family on Instagram.

"I'm so sorry for your loss... I'm praying for you and your family," one fan wrote. "Drake I'm so sorry. My heart breaks for you and your family. Keeping you all in my prayers and sending love your way," another commented. "Prayers for you and your family," one Instagram user wrote. "She is looking over you from Heaven."

Drake performed on American Idol in 2019. According to a WATE profile, he is the eldest of 10 children. He recorded Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" for his audition tape and had a private audition in Nashville. He made it to the Top 40 showcase round.